Hartford Detective Uttered Slurs During DUI Arrest

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The initial internal investigation into the arrest of a Hartford Police Detective on a charge of driving under the influence in Plainville early Sunday morning revealed Robert Lanza used several ethnic and racial slurs which were captured on audio and video.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley says that while the offensive comments are not part of the criminal charges, they will be specifically addressed in the administrative investigation and outcome.

Detective Lanza has been assigned to internal administrative duties within the Detective Bureau.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement saying “We expect all members of the Hartford Police Department to hold themselves to high standards of their noble profession, and Detective Lanza’s behavior appears to have fallen far short.I am deeply troubled by his use of racial and ethnic slurs during this incident,which is not only offensive and unacceptable,but also undermines the tremendous work our police do every day to build a true partnership with our Hartford community based on trust and respect.I commend Chief Rovella for immediately initiating an internal investigation, and for the Department’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability”.