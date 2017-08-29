Hartford Helps Houston - Here's How You Can Help! Read More

Woman Charged In Coventry Home Invasion

Filed Under: Coventry, home invasion, New Britain

(Coventry, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Coventry Police are charging a New Britain resident following a home invasion from last weekend.

Last Friday, they say the victim in a Sam Green Road home was assaulted while she slept by 21-year-old Enysia Rosado.

According to officers, the victim was home alone at the time Rosado broke into her home.

When she attempted to flee, police say she was assaulted again. She managed to escape to the home of a relative a few miles away.

Police say Rosado followed the victim to that residence, after which police were called and Rosado fled.

Rosado was arrested and now faces a slew of charges, including home invasion, 48 counts of violating a protective order, assault, and disorderly conduct, among others.

Investigators say that protective order had been in place since last month. Rosado is being held on $100,000 bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen