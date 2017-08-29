This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 29, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of The Journal Inquirer, says raising taxers in the ‘last resort’… where Dems usually end up.
7:50- McKinley Albert, executive director of Camp Courant, talks the 123rd straight year for Camp Courant. The largest and older free day camp in the country, Camp Courant served roughly 1,000 kids from Hartford and had a great year.
8:10- Todd Feinburg shares a preview of this afternoon’s show.
8:20- Alex Del Barrio, Sports Radio 610 Houston gives an update on the crisis in Houston.
8:50- Christine Stuart, CTNewsjunkie looks at Moody’s statement that the revised executive order in Connecticut is ‘Credit Negative’ for cities and towns. Stuart also discusses the debate over prescription drug pricing, which is moving to states.
