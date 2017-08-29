Technology Foils Alleged Crook In West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police say they captured a burglar after he stole an iPad from a home on Bramley Road Tuesday morning, and the owner used the “Find my iPad” locator to track him down.

Police say the locating feature led them to the intersection of South Main Street and New Britain Avenue, where they found 54-year-old Jeffery Barnes of Hartford, who was in possession of the homeowner’s iPad and property from a home on Knollwood Road, which had also been burglarized.

Barnes was arrested. There was no immediate word on the charges he faces, but police say he’s also wanted for burglary by Windsor Police.