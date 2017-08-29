Talks Between Union, Metro North Get Heated

NEW YORK (AP) – The head of Metro-North’s biggest union says he’ll ask members to authorize a strike to protest contractual disputes with the New York commuter railroad.
According to the Journal News (http://lohud.us/2xJmdYv ), James Fahey says the Association of Commuter Rail Employees could be asked to vote this week.
The union represents conductors and engineers at Metro-North, which is used by about 280,000 commuters a day.
Metro-North spokesman Aaron Donovan says a strike would be illegal and “completely irresponsible.”
Donovan says the railroad expects to “resolve any outstanding issues.”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)