Not Guilty Pleas Entered In Rabbi Sex Abuse Case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A judge has entered not guilty pleas on behalf of a Connecticut rabbi accused of repeatedly raping and molesting a teenage boy who was awarded $15 million in a civil lawsuit on the same allegations.

Rabbi Daniel Greer appeared in New Haven Superior Court on Tuesday. A judge entered not guilty pleas to felony charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor and continued the case to Oct. 11.

Greer declined to comment after the hearing. His lawyer said they will not try the case in the media.

The 77-year-old Greer is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy who attended the Yeshiva of New Haven school from 2001 to 2005. Greer, of New Haven, was a founder and principal of the school.

