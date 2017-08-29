Feds: Man Gets Prison For Sex With Girl He Met Through App

Filed Under: bridgeport, Chess with Friends, Child Sex

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Illinois man is headed to prison for traveling to Connecticut to have sex with a 15-year-old girl he met through an online chess app.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 53-year-old Arturo Castro, of Wilmette, Illinois, was sentenced Monday to 10 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in June to use of an interstate facility to persuade a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Court documents say Castro began communicating with the girl around December 2013 through the “Chess with Friends” app. Authorities say he used the app’s chat option to ask the girl to send him explicit photos and videos of herself.

In 2014, prosecutors say Castro traveled to Connecticut and engaged in illicit sexual activity with the victim.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen