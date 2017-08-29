Hartford Helps Houston - Here's How You Can Help! Read More

Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Authorities have released the name of a Connecticut motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Massachusetts.

The Hampden district attorney’s office says 56-year-old Jeffrey Gendron, of Enfield, Connecticut, died at a hospital after his motorcycle hit the turning SUV on Sunday in Springfield.

No arrests have been reported. The name of the driver of the SUV has not been released.

Authorities continue to investigate.

