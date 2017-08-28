This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 28, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Rep. Elizabeth Esty, U.S. Representative for Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, shares the latest national and local news in her district.
8:20- Michael R. Criss, 1st Selectman of Harwinton joins us for Mayor Monday.
8:50- Dave Benedict, UConn Athletic Director, offers a preview of UConn Huskies’ 2017 Football season, kicking off this Thursday at Rentschler Field.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.