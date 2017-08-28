Suspect Fatally Shot By Police

(NEW MILFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Milford Police shot and killed a suspect Monday afternoon after responding to a disturbance at 47 Outlook Road.The male suspect came out of the residence armed with a shotgun and ran into the woods.New Milford Police set up a perimeter, requested a police negotiator and a K9 team to assist in getting the suspect out of the woods.

When he did come out, he approached officers with the weapon. He ignored police demands to drop the shotgun and at least one New Milford police officer discharged at least one round from a duty weapon , striking the suspect.

Officers administered first aid and the suspect was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the request of the State’s Attorney’s Office and the New Milford Police Department,State Police Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The name of the suspect and the officer involved are not being released at this time.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem investigation.