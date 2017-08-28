Officials: Body of Missing Boater Found in Connecticut

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a body matching the description of a missing boater has been found.
Authorities say divers from the Connecticut State Police located the body of 53-year-old Michael Murphy about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. His boat capsized Sunday morning near the western break wall off New Haven Harbor. It’s unclear what caused the boat to capsize.
Officials say a second boater who was rescued also died. He wasn’t identified and his cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
