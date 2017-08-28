OCME Says Drug Deaths On Rise

Filed Under: drug intoxication deaths, Fentanyl, heroin, James Gill, Office of Chief Medical Examiner

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is out with 6-month figures when it comes to drug intoxication deaths in Connecticut.

The OCME says at the current rate, Connecticut is on track to record 1,078 such deaths in 2017.

With 539 accidental drug abuse deaths reported from January through July, the state is on a pace to eclipse last year’s total of 917 deaths, which would be an 18-percent increase.

OCME says the vast majority of those deaths are attributed to fentanyl, as the number of heroin deaths seems to have leveled off, while oxycodone deaths are projected to decrease.

On another front, chief medical examiner James Gill says his office’s accredition will be reevaluated next month, after having corrected 3 of 4 phase-2 deficienies.

He says they still need 2 more ME’s to return to full accreditation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen