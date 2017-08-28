OCME Says Drug Deaths On Rise

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is out with 6-month figures when it comes to drug intoxication deaths in Connecticut.
The OCME says at the current rate, Connecticut is on track to record 1,078 such deaths in 2017.
With 539 accidental drug abuse deaths reported from January through July, the state is on a pace to eclipse last year’s total of 917 deaths, which would be an 18-percent increase.
OCME says the vast majority of those deaths are attributed to fentanyl, as the number of heroin deaths seems to have leveled off, while oxycodone deaths are projected to decrease.
On another front, chief medical examiner James Gill says his office’s accredition will be reevaluated next month, after having corrected 3 of 4 phase-2 deficienies.
He says they still need 2 more ME’s to return to full accreditation.