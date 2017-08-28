Men Accused Of Taking Wedding Cake Top During Tolland Burglary

(CBS Connecticut) — Two men arrested in a Tolland home invasion and burglary are accused of making off with a wedding cake top from a freezer, among other things.

State Police arrested 26-year-old Eric Rawson of Manchester and 24-year-old Zachary Jurewicz of Vernon yesterday while investigating a disturbance on Old Stafford Road allegedly involving the pair.

The home invasion victim told police she was in an upstairs bedroom in her Fernwood Road home when she heard two male voices.

She saw two men, one of whom was armed with a baseball bat. The two fled into the woods.

Police say the men had earlier stolen the bat and several other items from a home on Old Stafford Road. They allegedly used the bat to strike items near the Old Stafford Road home