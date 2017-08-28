Connecticut Guard Transport Plane, Airmen Heading To Texas For Harvey Recovery

Filed Under: C-130, Connecticut National Guard

(CBS Connecticut) — The Connecticut National Guard today sent a C-130H transport plane to Texas, to help in recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

Eight Connecticut guard members went for the mission.

Major Mike Petersen says they are pilots and people who specialize in loading the aircraft.

“Right now, we don’t know how long the mission will last, or if there will be any follow-on requests, requirements, or taskings,” Petersen said. “The Connecticut National Guard always stands ready to answer the call in support.”

The same Airlift Wing recently had 200 airmen return from a deployment in several locations in Southwest Asia.

