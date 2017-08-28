Burglars Steal Wedding Cake

(Tolland, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two men arrested in a Tolland home invasion and burglary Sunday night are accused of making off with a wedding cake top from a freezer, among other things.
State Police arrested 26-year-old Eric Rawson of Manchester and 24-year-old Zachary Jurewicz of Vernon yesterday while investigating a disturbance on Old Stafford Road allegedly involving the pair.
The home invasion victim told police she was in an upstairs bedroom in her Fernwood Foad home when she heard two male voices.
She saw two men, one of whom was armed with a baseball bat. The two fled into the woods.
The pair are facing a variety of burglary home invasion and other charges.