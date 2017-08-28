Authorities ID 2 Killed In Boating Accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say two men killed in a weekend boating accident were ejected from the power boat when it struck a break wall.
Authorities identified the victims as 53-year-old Michael Murphy and 46-year-old Scott Trautman, both of Fairfield.
State environmental conservation police say Murphy’s 32-foot boat was traveling south in New Haven Harbor Saturday evening when it crashed. Both men were thrown from the boat and suffered fatal injuries.
Trautman was pronounced dead at the scene and Murphy’s body was recovered Sunday night by a state police dive team.
The accident remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)