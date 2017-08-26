Fingerprints Ordered Woman In Parent Killings

Filed Under: Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, Jennifer Valiante, Kyle Navin, murder case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – The girlfriend of a Connecticut man accused of killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their wills has been ordered to provide finger and palm prints to investigators.

A judge on Friday ordered the prints be taken from Jennifer Valiante, who’s charged with conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice.

Her attorney says prosecutors want to compare them to prints found on a checkbook belonging to a business owned by Kyle Navin’s parents.

Navin has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin. The couple’s bodies were found in Weston in October 2015, two
months after they disappeared.

Court documents say the couple was upset about their son’s behavior and drug use, and planned to cut him out of their wills.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen