This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 25, 2017

6:50- Sen Richard Blumenthal, senior United States Senator from Connecticut, shares his statement regarding the deceased Suffield sailor, and his statement on President Trump’s Afghanistan address.

7:20- Michael O’Hanlon, Senior Fellow – Foreign Policy with the Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence Director of Research at the Brookings Institute, discusses President Trump’s stance on the Afghan war.

7:50- Dr. Jennifer Harris, director of marketing initiatives at the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity and an Associate Professor in Allied Health Sciences at UConn, talks about sports drinks. Are they good for children and teens?

8:50- Sarah Berger, “The Cashlorette” of TheCashlorette.com (a Bankrate, Inc. company) a personal finance blog for young women, reveals the most valuable college major. Petroleum Engineering tops the list of college majors, according to a new report from TheCashlorette.com. The study examined median incomes and unemployment rates for U.S. adults with only a bachelor’s degree across 173 different majors.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.