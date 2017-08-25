Teens Charged With Breaking Into Cars In Hamden

Filed Under: Burglary, Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hamden police have arrested two teens who allegedly broke into cars, stealing a cell phone and money early Thursday.

Officers were called to Dawes Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on a report of two people forcing their way into parked vehicles. Police say an officer detained two suspects on Clifford Street and found that they had broken into three vehicles.

Malik Daniels, 19, of New Haven is charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, and fifth-degree larceny. A 16-year-old boy from New Haven is charged with the same offenses, though his name was not released because of his age.

Daniels is due in Meriden Superior Court September 7; the boy is due in New Haven Juvenile Court.

