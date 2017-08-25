Police: Shelton Man Drugged, Had Sex With Teen Girl

SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Shelton police have arrested a registered sex offender for allegedly drugging and having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Miguel Feliciano, 27, of Shelton gave the girl narcotics at a friend’s house and waited until she was under the influence of the drugs to repeatedly have sex with her.

The allegations against Feliciano were made in May; he was arrested Thursday. During the course of the investigation, police say it was revealed that Feliciano was not in compliance with Connecticut’s sex-offender laws.

Feliciano is charged with second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and risk of injury involving intimate parts. He was held on $150,000 bond pending arraignment Friday in Derby Superior Court.