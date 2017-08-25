Construction Worker Struck While Trying To Slow Traffic Dies

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a construction worker has died after being hit by a car in West Haven, as she tried to slow traffic while a co-worker attempted to maneuver their disabled vehicle.
West Haven police said Thursday that 24-year-old Jordan Garrett, of Moosup, died of injuries suffered in the Wednesday night crash. Police say she was hit by an oncoming car while trying to get vehicles to slow or stop.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
