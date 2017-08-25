Coast Guard Ends Search After Report Person Didn’t Resurface

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search in waters around New London, Connecticut, after a report that a person went into the water and did not resurface.

The Coast Guard says police received a 911 call around 7 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw a person go into the water near Ocean Beach Park and never come back up.

They sent a Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod and a 45-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station New London to look for the person, while local officials searched from the beach using spotlights. A commercial fisherman also helped.

The guard says it eventually ended its search late Thursday.

