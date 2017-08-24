UConn Touts Incoming Class; Regional Campus Growth

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The University of Connecticut is welcoming some 5,230 incoming freshmen this fall, and officials say a third of them have opted to attend a regional campus instead of the main campus in Storrs.

Compared to last year, freshman enrollment has surged 50 percent at the Stamford campus, which has added housing; 24 percent in Waterbury; and 14 percent at the new campus in Downtown Hartford. Meanwhile, enrollment at the Avery Point Campus in Groton is flat.

At the same time, UConn is welcoming a smaller freshman class in Storrs totaling 3,650 this year, compared to a couple hundred more in 2016– thanks to state budget constraints and efforts to keep class sizes down.

Classes at UConn begin Monday.

Here are some other statistics on UConn’s class of 2021: