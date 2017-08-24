UConn Touts Incoming Class; Regional Campus Growth

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The University of Connecticut is welcoming some 5,230 incoming freshmen this fall, and officials say a third of them have opted to attend a regional campus instead of the main campus in Storrs.
Compared to last year, freshman enrollment has surged 50 percent at the Stamford campus, which has added housing; 24 percent in Waterbury; and 14 percent at the new campus in Downtown Hartford. Meanwhile, enrollment at the Avery Point Campus in Groton is flat.
At the same time, UConn is welcoming a smaller freshman class in Storrs totaling 3,650 this year, compared to a couple hundred more in 2016– thanks to state budget constraints and efforts to keep class sizes down.
Classes at UConn begin Monday.
Here are some other statistics on UConn’s class of 2021:
- About 73 percent are Connecticut natives, the highest number in recent years.
- Thirty-five percent of the freshmen at Storrs come from minority backgrounds, not including those who came to UConn from other countries.
- UConn attracted a record 184 valedictorians and salutatorians this year across all campuses, and will add a record 549 freshmen and transfer students to its Honors Program.
- More than half – 54 percent – of the incoming freshmen at Storrs were in the top 10 percent of their graduating high school classes, and 89 percent were in the top 25 percent.
- The mean SAT for the incoming class is 1294. It is not possible to compare incoming students’ SAT scores against those of previous classes because that nationally used assessment test has changed substantially, and it is no longer an apples-to-apples comparison from one year to the next.
- Among students who took the ACT – another assessment test more often used in the Midwest than the Northeast – the incoming UConn freshmen’s average score of 28.7 is a new high, up from 27.3 five years ago.
- As in previous years, the Class of 2021 is also diverse both in culture and geography, with freshmen coming from 162 of Connecticut’s 169 towns and cities.