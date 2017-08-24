This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 24, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Kyle Constable of Connecticut Mirror says as UConn returns, a chapter in Hartford’s history is completed.
7:20- Dan Haar, Business Columnist with the Hartford Courant, talks patients stuck in hospital beds due to Medicaid home-care cuts.
7:50- Todd Feinburg, Afternoon Show host, shares a preview of what’s coming up on today’s show.
8:00- Bill Curry, former White House counselor to President Clinton and a two-time Democratic nominee for governor of Connecticut, joins Ray live in studio to discuss the latest news on Trump and the state budget battle.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.