This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 24, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

 

6:50- Kyle Constable of Connecticut Mirror says as UConn returns, a chapter in Hartford’s history is completed.

7:20-  Dan Haar, Business Columnist with the Hartford Courant, talks patients stuck in hospital beds due to Medicaid home-care cuts.

7:50- Todd Feinburg, Afternoon Show host, shares a preview of what’s coming up on today’s show.

8:00- Bill Curry, former White House counselor to President Clinton and a two-time Democratic nominee for governor of Connecticut, joins Ray live in studio to discuss the latest news on Trump and the state budget battle.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen