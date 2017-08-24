Swim Areas Closed

Anger In The Afternoon Three bench clearing brawls resulted in 5 players, both managers and the Yankees bench coach being ejected.

Mets Drop 3-2 Decision To D'BacksRobbie Ray returned to a big league mound for the first time since being hit in the head with a line drive last month, striking out nine in five innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Thursday.