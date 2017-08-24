Swim Areas Closed

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Six areas are off limits to swimmers in Connecticut for the foreseeable future, including three popular shoreline destinations.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison and Silver Sands State Park in Milford are closed to swimmers, as is the eastern portion of Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic.
All will be retested Friday with results expected by Saturday.
In addition, DEEP says Wadsworth State Park in Middlefield is closed to swimming and will be retested August 30.
DEEP also says Indian Well State Park in Shelton and Kettletown State Park in Southbury remain closed to swimmers due to blue green algae blooms.