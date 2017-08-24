Supporters Flood Restaurant Defaced With Slur, Swastika

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – An owner of a Connecticut restaurant defaced with a painted swastika and a racial slur says she was encouraged by the flood of supporters that later packed the business.

Senka Thompson tells The News-Times she believes the show of support on Wednesday demonstrates that “the good will overcome the bad.” Thompson, who immigrated from the former Yugoslavia, recently opened a restaurant in New Milford with her husband.

David Thompson, who is black, says he fears for his wife and children, but he won’t be deterred from running the business.

The Thompsons’ daughter says the restaurant was so busy after the discovery of the vandalism that they had to call in the entire staff.

The mayor promises the “full weight” of the police department will be used to investigate.

