Sen. Blumenthal Joins Call To Ban Menthol Cigarettes

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Senator Richard Blumenthal is among a group of U.S. senators calling on the FDA to ban menthol cigarettes.

Blumenthal says the tobacco industry adds menthol to help get young people hooked.

Ruth Canovi with the American Lung Association in Connecticut says a menthol ban is long overdue. “There can be no doubt that removing menthol from cigarettes will save lives by reducing the number of new smokers, and encouraging some current smokers to quit,” she said. “For more than six years, we have had scientific evidence that shows the public health benefits of ending the sale of menthol cigarettes.”

According to the American Cancer Society, tobacco is responsible for 4,900 deaths each year in Connecticut, and menthol cigarettes play a major role.

