School Providing Grief Counselors After 11-Year-Old’s Death

BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut middle school is providing grief counselors for students after the death of an 11-year-old boy.
Police say the boy was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being found unresponsive at a Torrington home. Investigators say he suffered a medical issue, but did not specify his cause of death. His name was not released.
The boy attended Har-Bur Middle School in Burlington. Grief counselors will be there Thursday morning to provide support to students.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.