School Providing Grief Counselors After 11-Year-Old’s Death

BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut middle school is providing grief counselors for students after the death of an 11-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after being found unresponsive at a Torrington home. Investigators say he suffered a medical issue, but did not specify his cause of death. His name was not released.

The boy attended Har-Bur Middle School in Burlington. Grief counselors will be there Thursday morning to provide support to students.