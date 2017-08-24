Malloy Taps New Lottery Chair

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy has tapped a former state lawmaker and member of his cabinet to be the next chairman of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s board of directors.
Donald DeFronzo is also a former mayor of New Britain.
Malloy says DeFronzo’s years of management experience were a factor in the appointment.
Presently, DeFronzo is Chair Holder of the William A. O’Neill Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Practical Politics at Central Connecticut State University, where he also teaches a class in government relations.
DeFronzo, for four years, was the commissioner for the Department of Administrative Services.
He says he’s looking forward to working with lottery employees to “restore stability, confidence, and trust in the system”.