Investigators Call Infant’s Death a ‘Tragic Accident’

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say an 8-month-old girl’s death was an accident.

Hartford police say they received a call Wednesday night about an unresponsive child. When they arrived at the scene, officers began CPR.

The baby was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives investigating the case say the child’s death was a “tragic accident.” Other details were not immediately released.

 

