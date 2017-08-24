Hartford Police Investigate Baby Death

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say the death of an eight-month-old girl Wednesday night appears to be nothing more than a tragic accident.
Police were called to a home at 76 Hamilton Street shortly after 10 p.m. for an unresponsive child, said authorities. The girl was later pronounced dead at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, said police.
The child is identified as Kehlany Ramirez of Hamilton Street.
The investigation is ongoing, but after conducting interviews and searching the home, police say the death appears to be an accident.