First Hearing About Menhaden Fishing Rules Coming To Old Lyme

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (AP) — Fishing managers are holding a series of public hearings along the East Coast about potential changes to the way they manage the menhaden fishery.

Menhaden are a heavily fished species of small fish that are used as bait and fish oil. They also play a critical role in ecosystems because they’re preyed upon by larger fish, seabirds, whales and dolphins.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said last month it’s looking to balance “menhaden’s ecological role as a prey species” with the needs of people who harvest and use it.

The first hearing will take place on Sept. 11 in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Others will be held in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida in September and October.