ESPN Radio Host Charged With Criminal Trespass

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – ESPN Radio host Ryen Russillo has been arrested on criminal trespass charges after entering a condo in Jackson.

The 42-year-old host of “The Ryen Russillo Show” was booked into the Teton County Jail on Wednesday on a misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2vg19YP ) that officers were called around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a condo for a report of a “highly intoxicated male” who was refusing to leave.

Police Lt. Roger Schultz says police found the man in a bedroom.

Schultz says the man had slurred speech and was incoherent.

He says there was no evidence of forced entry.

Russillo, of West Hartford, Connecticut, remained in jail on Wednesday afternoon.

His case will be handled by the Jackson Municipal Court.

ESPN spokeswoman Diane Lamb says the company is looking into the matter.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)