Billings Forge Renovations Completed

(CBS Connecticut) — Officials today applauded the completion of about $10-million worth of renovations at the Billings Forge affordable housing complex in Hartford.

State Housing Department Commissioner Evonne Klein says the work is an investment in a more vibrant city.

“I am proud to see this incredible transformation that has been underway, and the emergence of several new small businesses, the addition of new mixed income housing developments like Billings Forge,” Klein said.

The housing Department contributed 5-million dollars towards the work, which included the replacement of an elevator and windows, roof repair, heating system improvements, kitchen upgrades, and a new playground.

The complex is located in a former factory complex on Broad Street.

The work was substantially completed over the winter, with the remaining details finished in the spring.

