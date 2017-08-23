UConn Opens Downtown Satellite Campus In Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and University of Connecticut President Susan Herbst have cut the ribbon on the school’s new satellite campus in downtown Hartford.

A ceremony at the campus took place Wednesday.

About 2,300 UConn students and 300 full-time faculty are scheduled to begin classes Monday in the capital city.

The school spent $140 million to move the satellite campus from West Hartford, much of it on a major renovation and five-story addition to the historic centerpiece building that once housed the Hartford Times newspaper.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says the new campus is a big piece in the ongoing revitalization of the city, which earlier this year opened a new minor-league baseball stadium.

The state this month began a new hourly bus service linking Hartford with UConn’s main campus in Storrs.

 

