This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 23, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Michael O’Hanlon, Senior Fellow – Foreign Policy with the Center for 21st Century Security and Intelligence Director of Research at the Brookings Institute, reacts to President Trump’s thoughts on the Afghan war.
8:20- Kevin Maloney, Director of Communications and Member Relations, says mandate relief must accompany municipal-aid cuts. Find out why.
8:50- Sen Lan Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, shares his thoughts on the latest budget proposal.
