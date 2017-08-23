Sun Top Wings 93-87 For 1st 20-Win Season In 5 Years

Filed Under: connecticut sun, dallas wings, Uncasville, WNBA

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 23 points, Jonquel Jones had 20 points and 17 rebounds for her 18th double-double, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 93-87 on Wednesday night.

Kayla Thornton’s 3-pointer pulled the Wings to 89-85 with 24 seconds left, but Jasmine Thomas made two free throws at the other end. The Sun hit six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal it.

PHOTOS: Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings

 

Jasmine Thomas added 17 points, and Shekinna Stricklen 14 to help Connecticut (20-10) reach 20 wins for the first time since 2012. Alyssa Thomas also had seven rebounds and five assists, and Jones made 8 of 11 shots.

Dallas (14-17) was without Glory Johnson, who was serving a one-game suspension for throwing a punch at Atlanta Dream guard Matee Ajavon.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Wings with 19 points. Allisha Gray added 18 points, Theresa Plaisance had 17, and Karima Christmas-Kelly 15.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen