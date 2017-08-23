Sun Top Wings 93-87 For 1st 20-Win Season In 5 Years

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 23 points, Jonquel Jones had 20 points and 17 rebounds for her 18th double-double, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Dallas Wings 93-87 on Wednesday night.

Kayla Thornton’s 3-pointer pulled the Wings to 89-85 with 24 seconds left, but Jasmine Thomas made two free throws at the other end. The Sun hit six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal it.

Jasmine Thomas added 17 points, and Shekinna Stricklen 14 to help Connecticut (20-10) reach 20 wins for the first time since 2012. Alyssa Thomas also had seven rebounds and five assists, and Jones made 8 of 11 shots.

Dallas (14-17) was without Glory Johnson, who was serving a one-game suspension for throwing a punch at Atlanta Dream guard Matee Ajavon.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Wings with 19 points. Allisha Gray added 18 points, Theresa Plaisance had 17, and Karima Christmas-Kelly 15.