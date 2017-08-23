Second Furlough Day Draws Second Rally

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The executive order keeping Connecticut state government running includes six furlough days for state-funded private non-profit groups that provide day programs to the developmentally disabled.

As the second furlough day occurred on Wednesday, advocates rallied outside the State Capitol, decrying the cuts.

“How are we, as special-needs parents supposed to work, if there are no day programs?,” said Penney Parks of Fairfield who has a son in a state-funded group home. “If we are home with a 21 year old who we have to babysit, how are we supposed to work and add revenue?”

Some of the speakers at the rally noted that while workers for private nonprofits that provide services to the developmentally disabled have gone years without pay raises, state employees who perform the same jobs enjoy generous benefits.