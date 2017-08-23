Connecticut Democrats Propose Sales Tax Increase

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Democratic lawmakers have proposed increasing the state sales tax to raise more than $660 million over two years to help curb potential cuts to education aid to cities and towns.

Democratic House members released a two year, nearly $39.9 billion budget plan Wednesday that calls for raising the sales tax to 6.85 percent from 6.35 percent. A House vote on the budget is expected the week of Sept. 11.

The state faces a two-year, $3.5 billion budget deficit. Lawmakers have been unable to agree on a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and the following year.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy doesn’t support increasing the sales tax. Malloy last week proposed major cuts to local school aid, if a budget isn’t approved by next month.