Accused Triple Murderer Rejects Plea Deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut man charged with killing three people in 2008 has turned down a plea deal that called for a 70-year prison sentence.
The Hartford Courant reports 35-year-old Harold Patterson opted to instead face a jury. He faces up to 180 years behind bars if convicted. A trial date has not been scheduled.
Prosecutors allege he fatally shot 34-year-old Raymond “Flip” Hite in June 2008, and used the same gun to kill 21-year-old Lamar Gresham and 23-year-old Carlos Ortiz in a drive-by shooting two months later.
An arrest warrant says a forensics lab connected shell casings found after Hite’s death to those found at the scene of the drive-by shooting.
Patterson has pleaded not guilty to the homicides. His lawyer had said Patterson denies any involvement in the deaths.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)