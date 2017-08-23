Accused Triple Murderer Rejects Plea Deal

Filed Under: hartford, murders, plea deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut man charged with killing three people in 2008 has turned down a plea deal that called for a 70-year prison sentence.

The Hartford Courant reports 35-year-old Harold Patterson opted to instead face a jury. He faces up to 180 years behind bars if convicted. A trial date has not been scheduled.

Prosecutors allege he fatally shot 34-year-old Raymond “Flip” Hite in June 2008, and used the same gun to kill 21-year-old Lamar Gresham and 23-year-old Carlos Ortiz in a drive-by shooting two months later.

An arrest warrant says a forensics lab connected shell casings found after Hite’s death to those found at the scene of the drive-by shooting.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty to the homicides. His lawyer had said Patterson denies any involvement in the deaths.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen