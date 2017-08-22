WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Paul Anka

By Ray Dunaway

Paul Anka is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, October 21st, 2017, and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25th through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway every morning this week, and know the answer to the trivia question below…  Dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

Trivia Question: What is Paul Anka’s birthday?

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.  Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

