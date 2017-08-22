UConn Prepares To Unveil Downtown Hartford Campus

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Tomorrow, Wednesday August 23rd, will mark the official unveiling of the new UConn campus in downtown Hartford.
The university’s new digs include the renovated and restored Hartford Times building. UConn also cut a deal with Hartford Public Library for space.
Laura Cruickshank, the master planner and chief architect on the project, says the school chose Hartford with a vision of an urban campus in mind.
“When you think about urban campuses, they are always made up of multiple buildings,” she explained. “They’re very rarely a single individual building in one location, for major institutions.”
Governor Dannel P. Malloy, UConn President Susan Herbst, and other dignitaries will be on hand for the ceremony Wednesday at 10:30am at the Prospect Street location.