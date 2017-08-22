State Trooper Hurt After Alleged DUI Driver Hits Cruiser

Filed Under: Bethany, DUI, state trooper

BETHANY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut state trooper received minor injuries after an alleged drunken driver hit the officer’s cruiser during a traffic stop.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant says in a news release that the crash happened at around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in Bethany. Grant says the trooper was conducting a motor vehicle stop and was sitting in the cruiser when another car crashed into it.

The trooper was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a minor injury.

Grant says the other driver was not hurt and was taken into custody for DUI.

Neither the trooper nor the other driver were identified.

The car that had been pulled over was not hit.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

