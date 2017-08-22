State Senator Questions Legality of Gov. Malloy’s Executive Order

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Republican leader in the state Senate is questioning the legality of Governor Dannel P. Malloy’s revised executive order that dramatically shifts how state education aid is distributed.

Senate G.O.P. leader Len Fasano believes Malloy’s order violates state law, and has asked Attorney General George Jepsen to weigh in. Fasano argues the governor lacks the authority to unilaterally reduce excess cost grants for special education, withhold funding mandated by the municipal revenue sharing program, and adjust the motor vehicle mill rate tax cap.

In the absence of a state budget, the governor’s revised order would eliminate education aid to eighty five school districts, and reduce it for another fifty four cities and towns. The state is nearly two months in to the new fiscal year with no budget, and Malloy is running the state through executive order.

Last week the administration accused Fasano of “taking cheap shots from the cheap seats,” after he accused the governor of mistaking his office for a dictatorship.