Pratt & Whitney’s $10B Jet Engine Losing Out To GE Competitor

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Hartford based Pratt & Whitney’s marquee jet engine lags far behind General Electric in the competition for orders.
Bloomberg reports G.E.’s competing engine has won ten times as many orders as Pratt’s geared turbofan.
This year, Pratt signed only one order for the jet engine that competes head to head with G.E.’s.
According to Bloomberg, Pratt’s parent company United Technologies spent $10 billion dollars to develop the geared turbofan, which has been plagued by delivery delays and technical glitches.