Pratt & Whitney’s $10B Jet Engine Losing Out To GE Competitor

Filed Under: East Hartford, GE, jet engine, Pratt and Whitney, turbofan engine

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Hartford based Pratt & Whitney’s marquee jet engine lags far behind General Electric in the competition for orders.

Bloomberg reports G.E.’s competing engine has won ten times as many orders as Pratt’s geared turbofan.

This year, Pratt signed only one order for the jet engine that competes head to head with G.E.’s.

According to Bloomberg, Pratt’s parent company United Technologies spent $10 billion dollars to develop the geared turbofan, which has been plagued by delivery delays and technical glitches.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen