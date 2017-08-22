Police: Woman Dropped Child To Fight Boyfriend

SUFFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Suffield police have arrested a local woman after she allegedly dropped her baby daughter on the hood of a vehicle to fight her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday evening.

Police responded to 1480 North Grand Street for a hang-up 911 shortly before 6:30 p.m. to find a man in the driveway and Jesaida Rodriguez with her 1 ½-year-old daughter in her arms. Police say Rodriguez walked toward officers and the man, dropped the baby on the hood of a police cruiser, and attempted to hit the man in the presence of police.

Rodriguez was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child, said police. Authorities say she was also wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in Enfield Superior Court Tuesday morning. Police say the Department of Children and Families is also investigating.