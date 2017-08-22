Police ID Man Struck, Killed By Train

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified a Connecticut man who was hit and killed by a train last week.

Fairfield police say 33-year-old Daniel Scott Kurimsky, of Shelton, died when he was hit by a New Haven-bound Metro-North train near the Fairfield station on Thursday. A medical examiner has ruled the death an accident. Transit officials are still investigating.

The Connecticut Post reports that he was struck a few hundred feet from the restaurant where he worked.

Kurimsky’s burial is scheduled for Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

