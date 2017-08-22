Pet Talk: The Best Way To Communicate With Your Dog

This week’s behavior edition opens with Laurie explaining that dogs are not verbal. How you say words and how you act when you say it is more important than the words themselves. She also explains why dogs don’t do things out of “spite”… but it’s still imperative to learn how to communicate clearly, and do training to prevent injury to yourself and others.

A caller asks why her dog picks out certain dogs not to like on walks, and what do do about it, and another caller is trying to get advice for her daughters Rat Terrier who chews up rugs and blankets… Learn the answers.