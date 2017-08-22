Hartford Police Recover Nine Stolen Vehicles

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police recovered nine stolen vehicles on Monday, during their latest city-wide operation.
The nine vehicles recovered, including a dirt bike, were the result of what Hartford police are calling a city-wide auto theft saturation detail. The major crimes unit, traffic division, and north and south community service officers assisted in the operation.
Two juveniles are in custody, and police anticipate additional arrests to come.
Last month Hartford police found sixteen stolen vehicles in the capital city, and seven people were arrested.