Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Connecticut

Depending on your perspective, Labor Day marks either the unofficial last weekend of summer or the beginning of autumn. But no matter how you see it, it’s a great time to spend outdoors in Connecticut. Some of the state’s best annual fairs and festivals occur that weekend, so gather your friends or family and experience one of these holiday events together.

Woodstock Fair

Woodstock Fairgrounds

289 Route 169

Woodstock, CT 06281

(860) 928-3246

www.woodstockfair.com

Date: Friday, Sep. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at 9 a.m.

The annual Woodstock Fair has a history that dates back 200 years and is now Connecticut’s second oldest agricultural fair. Exhibitors will showcase their cattle, sheep, poultry and other livestock, while farmers will try to impress with their giant pumpkins, watermelons and tomatoes. State residents may also enter the fair’s quilting and apple pie-baking contests for cash prizes. Local artisans will display their crafts, jewelry, paintings and photography an the main stage will host live music each night. Admission prices are $12 though kids 10 and under may enter for free.

Blues Views &

Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

40 Jesup Road

Westport, CT 06880

(203) 505-8716

www.westportda.com